The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 21:
Jan. 3
Hawkins, Jason: 34, 791 Batewoods, Apt. 301, Houston, second-degree kidnapping, simple battery.
Jan. 8
Ford, Patricia: 63, 2533 La. 10, Jackson, remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace.
Lee Jr., Jesse: 34, 1789 McNeil Lane, Gloster, Mississippi, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance.
Thomas Sr., William: 50, 2471 La. 952, Jackson, theft of a motor vehicle.
Jan. 9
Brewster, Montrell: 27, 22042 Ligon Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Tarver, John: 46, 75849 La. 1053, Kentwood, possession of stolen things, distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Manuel, Dawn: 34, 4326 Oakland St., Ethel, possession of Schedule IV drugs.
Bell, Lori: 58, 11616 Railroad St., Clinton, malfeasance in office.
Rigteaus, Jeremy: 28, 8486 La. 67, Clinton, aggravated assault with a firearm.
McNabb, George: 55, 8625 Village St., Baton Rouge, bench warrant.
Jan. 10
Rogers, Kenneth: 48, 11972 Brill Lane, Clinton, no proof of insurance, suspended license plate, public intimidation, simple assault, open container, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Matthews, Terri: 24, 7332 Marshall Drive, Zachary, bench warrant.
Jan. 11
Samson, Joseph: 22, 8791 Lemon Road, Slaughter, fugitive.
Kelly, Harold: 29, 1714 Chamberlain Ave., Baker, theft, criminal conspiracy, no driver’s license, no inspection sticker, switched plates, no proof of insurance, theft of a motor vehicle.
Jan. 12
Whitfield, Reginald: 42, 7030 La. 10, Jackson, fugitive, bench warrant.
Jefferson, Darius: 37, 13034 La. 955 E., Ethel, bench warrant.
Jan. 13
Mathis, Lauren: 37, 118 Leslie Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated juvenile under age 13 in vehicle, stop signs and yield signs, child passenger restraints, resisting arrest.
Jan. 15
Hilton, Nicholas: 23, 1325 Landry Road, Baker, possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Williams, Michael : 63, 10109 La. 19, Wilson, aggravated assault with firearm, possession of firearm convicted felon.
Jan. 16
Bucher, Hannah: 19, 1310 Cordoba Drive, Zachary, simple battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Jan. 17
Brown, Casey: 36, 9115 Rathmoor Ave., Baker, theft.
Jan. 18
Smith, Derrick: 31, 2318 Hatfield, Jackson, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no proof of insurance, manufactured/possession of delayed incendiary device, possession of firearm convicted felon.
Smith, Michael: 30, 1339 Walnut St., Jackson, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, obtain legend drugs by misrepresentation or fraud.
Ard, Amber: 27, 5847 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribute with intent to distribute.
Stone, Marvin: 33, 904 N. 29th St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear.
Jan. 19
Collins, William: 52, 3201 La. 955, Ethel, sexual battery.
Jan. 21
Gary, Larry: 26, 657 Sweet Olive Lane, Waggaman, fugitive.