On the morning of Nov. 17, family and friends gathered at the McManus Park in Jackson for the second annual Reginald Sims Multiple Sclerosis Awareness event.
Reginald Sims said, “The event was a success due to the community, family, friends and God. The weather was great, and the fellowship was good.”
Sims thanked the community, including churches, families and friends, for their support and work on the event. The goal was to make others aware of multiple sclerosis because it goes unnoticed until it hits home, he said.
The group also raises money for the Louisiana chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Andrea Sanders, one of the organizers, said, “Reginald’s family and his friends worked together to make it a success. We have managed to raise over $2,000 for the foundation, and we are in hopes to raise more next year.”
Terry Sims cooked hamburgers that were served after the walk.
Following the meal, the Rev. Burnett King spoke on how each person present is helping to raise awareness of the debilitating disease. King is the pastor at McKowen Baptist, Mount Carmel Baptist Church and Hickory Grove Baptist Church.