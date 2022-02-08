East Feliciana Public Schools are joining with schools across the country to observe National School Counseling Week 2022, “School Counseling: Better Together,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association and celebrated Feb. 7–11.
The week is designed to focus public attention on the contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do, a news release said. National School Counseling Week highlights the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who “implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century,” East Feliciana Public Schools Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville said.
In a proclamation, Netterville cited school counselors for being actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; for working in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, career and social/emotional development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.
School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program, the release said.
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide are being honored, including East Feliciana High School counselor Trina Brown Allen. Superintendent Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized Brown Allen with a special certificate at the board’s February meeting.
“Ensuring each of our students is on a clear pathway to success in college or career is a key priority of #HomegrownPride, East Feliciana Public Schools’ five-year strategic plan,” noted Superintendent Netterville. “We appreciate the essential role that Ms. Brown Allen plays in this process for the students of East Feliciana High School.
Information regarding East Feliciana Public Schools’ strategic plan can be found at efschools.net. General information regarding school counseling programs can be found at www.schoolcounselor.org.