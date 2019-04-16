The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold public meetings next week to share information and gather public input on an ongoing study of flood risk management along the Amite River and its tributaries.
Meetings are planned for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Denham Springs-Walker branch library, 8101 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs; and the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury Office, 12064 Marston St., Clinton.
The third meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at the Ascension Parish Library's Galvez branch, 40300 La. 42 at Autumn Leaves Drive, Prairieville.
Information about the study is available online for public review at https://www.mvn.usace.mil/Amite-River-and-Tributaries.