In the most evenly matched contest of the season thus far, West Feliciana and Madison Prep fought tooth-and-nail to the finish Friday.
The two teams were neck-and-neck for most of the game, but it was Madison Prep who finally broke the deadlock halfway through the third quarter. After a short rushing touchdown and a blocked PAT attempt, the score sat at 20-14 in favor of the Chargers.
A very promising follow-up drive from the West Feliciana Saints unfortunately came up short in the Madison Prep red zone with a turnover on downs.
Two huge passes on the following Madison Prep drive brought them deep into Saints territory where they grafted for another score. This time the Chargers were able to hit the PAT, making the score 27-14. That took us to the halfway mark of the fourth quarter.
Just when it seemed that all hope was lost, quarterback Joel Rogers connected with Delvin Whitaker for a 41-yard touchdown throw. The PAT was good, and the Saints were back in the game, 27-21. Unfortunately though, an attempt at an onside kick went awry, with the Saints being penalized for illegal touching, giving Madison Prep the ideal field position with just three minutes left in the game. Madison Prep capitalized on their field position with yet another touchdown, making the final score 34-21 in favor of the Chargers.
For the Saints, it is a second straight week in which they suffer what can only be described as a frustrating loss. They drop to 1-3 on the season with another huge game on the horizon in Parkview Baptist, set for 7 p.m. at Parkview this Friday at 7 p.m.
The Saints will be looking to get back to their winning ways to kick off October.
Feliciana roundup
Next up, East Feliciana dropped to 1-2 following a tough road loss to Jewel M. Sumner High School of Kentwood. The final score in that game was 43-13. The Tigers will be back home Friday to host East Iberville High School in their final nondistrict game of the season.
They will hope to get back in the win column before the second half of the season commences.
Speaking of getting back into the win column, the Silliman Wildcats did just that this Friday with a dominant 30-0 win over the Buccaneers of Bowling Green High School. Now sitting at 2-4 on the season, hope to keep that momentum rolling on the road as they take on Adams County Christian School Friday in Natchez.
Finally, we come to Slaughter Community Charter School who just can’t seem to stop winning at the moment. The Knights moved to 3-0 Friday following a 28-20 win over Springfield High School. They will go on a short road trip this Friday to take on Northeast High School of Pride, Louisiana. With the roll they have been on, it should be no shock to see the Knights move to 4-0 before their first district game of the season on Oct. 8.