The Jackson United Methodist Church in Jackson served as the host church for the ecumenical Fifth Sunday service July 29. This special gathering takes place during the months that include a fifth Sunday.
The Rev. Chris Curry, of the Methodist church, welcomed everyone and introduced guest performer Johnny Parrack for a night of Southern gospel music, a news release said.
Parrack grew up singing with his parents in Texas. He and Curry were both in the Pineywoods Quartet in Texas about 50 years ago.
In the 1970s, Parrack sang with The Kingsmen Quartet, and Southern gospel music fans honored him by awarding him the “Tenor of the Year” award in 1976.
Parrack has sung on numerous albums and DVDs and has been a pastor for 17 years. He is worship pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Benton, Arkansas.
A love offering was taken for Parrack's expenses, and during the offertory, Curry and Parrack played a piano duet called “Meeting in the Air.”
Parrack also preached and sang at Second Baptist Church of Jackson on Sunday morning.