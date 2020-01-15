The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded 1,358 degrees during its Fall 2019 Commencement on Dec. 20.
At the general assembly, Joseph Savoie, university president, told graduates higher education is a “self-perpetuating, intergenerational enterprise. Your college degree increases the likelihood that your children will pursue one as well.”
University alumna and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot was the commencement speaker. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. It is nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second-largest U.S. charity.
Babineaux-Fontenot told graduates they are among “the largest, most diverse, most educated generation the world has ever known. We need you to use your heads, your hands, your hearts, your feet and your voices to make this world — our world — better.”
Area University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2019 graduates include:
East Feliciana Parish
Master’s Degree
Business Administration
Tonia Smith Duncan
West Feliciana Parish
Baccalaureate Degree
Arts
Davis Newbury Thomas