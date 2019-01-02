In 2018, the pages of The Democrat and The Watchman were filled with stories of life in the area.
We've pulled together a recap of the year as seen through our favorite stories and most newsworthy events covered in The Democrat and The Watchman. Last week, we published a rundown of happenings from January to June. This week, we look at July through December.
July
East Feliciana School Board grapples over high school press box
East Feliciana Parish School Board members argued at length July 3 on the necessity of building a new press box at the high school before voting 7-3 to seek quotes for the smaller of two proposed designs.
The high school, in Jackson, plays its football games at the middle school in Clinton.
Nesbitt questioned whether spending money on athletic facilities is wise when teachers are said to be leaving the parish for better-paying jobs in neighboring districts.
The board struggled with a declining enrollment and revenues throughout the year.
West Feliciana council OKs $20,000 to repair road at Cat Island
After a parade of speakers extolled the virtues of the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge, the West Feliciana Parish Council during a July meeting agreed to put $20,000 toward reopening the site.
The 12,000-acre refuge has been closed to the public since the August 2016 flood, when Bayou Sara floodwaters washed away part of Creek Road, the only public access to the site.
Creek Road is a parish road, but it runs along an outside curve of Bayou Sara where the washout occurred.
The parish is eligible for some $1.8 million through the Federal Lands Access Program to fix the road, but a 20 percent local match, or about $460,000, is required.
A nonprofit group, Friends of Cat Island Refuge, has raised about $55,000 toward the match, and its members wanted the council to put up another $20,000 and make a commitment to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the rebuilding project.
Access to Cat Island was a topic of discussion at several meetings in 2018. It came up again in September when the West Feliciana Parish Council agreed to pay $75,000 to an area landowner to build a detour around a caved-in section of the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge entrance road.
Feliciana sports columnist, writer Arceneaux dies of cancer
Former Advocate sportswriter Howard Arceneaux, 60, whose career included publishing, teaching at LSU and, more recently, community journalism, died July 5 of cancer.
Arceneaux joined The Advocate's community news team in 2014 when The Advocate acquired the Zachary Plainsman, The St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman. He served as sports columnist and government reporter.
Home-rule charter vote quashed
During a July meeting, West Feliciana Parish Councilman Mel Percy used a parliamentary maneuver designed to quash a home-rule charter repeal election for at least a year.
Percy seconded Councilman Melvin Young's motion to call a repeal election for Dec. 8 to let voters decide whether they want to return to the police jury form of parish government.
But Percy then joined members Sydney Picou-Walker, John Thompson and Bill May in voting against Young's motion.
Percy announced before the meeting he was adamantly opposed to the charter's repeal, but he said letting Young's motion die for the lack of a second raised the question of whether the action would trigger a council rule prohibiting reconsideration of a defeated issue for a minimum of a year.
Rather than seek a court ruling on the question, Percy told his constituents in a pre-meeting announcement he would second the motion and vote against it, killing it for a year.
Thunderstorms can't stop the cool of The Big Chill
The Big Chill 2018 was held at the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation off U.S. 61 in St. Francisville on July 7.
The thunderstorms didn’t stop the show as families came prepared for Mother Nature with raincoats, rain boots and umbrellas. Some waited until the showers ended to come out, but most were prepared for the rain.
West Feliciana works on promoting bike safety
A recurring topic during 2018 was bike safety in the Felicianas.
In early July, members of a special West Feliciana Parish Council committee talked with residents and visitors interested in promoting bicycle safety.
Cycling enthusiasts extolled West Feliciana's rural scenery and terrain as the reasons bicyclists flock to the area.
Several in attendance mentioned the benefits that cyclists contribute to the local economy, with parish Justice of the Peace Kevin Dreher saying the bicycling visitors are the best possible eco-tourists the parish could have.
Parish Councilman Mel Percy called for a committee to study ways to promote cycling safety after East Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Buddy Amoroso was killed and a friend injured June 30 while biking on La. 66 in the parish.
Council President John Thompson appointed Percy and council members Bill May and Sydney Picou Walker to the committee, which held its first meeting July 19.
Percy apologized for the timing of the committee's formation, but he said Amoroso's death sparked a social media discussion that he could no longer ignore.
In late July, the committee presented possible features of an ordinance addressing bike safety on parish roads, which was met with some opposition from the biking community. The council eventually adopted an ordinance, which resulted in some groups cancelling their cycling events.
August
West Feliciana council agrees not to put proposals for roads, hospital on ballot
After months of discussion, a West Feliciana Parish Council decided against putting tax proposals on the fall ballot that would have funded road and bridge repairs, and the parish hospital.
Two possible solutions that were discussed and defeated involved changes to existing sales taxes that benefit West Feliciana Parish Hospital. A proposed tax swap that would have taken some money away from the hospital and used for roads and bridges met with opposition from hospital supporters.
Clinton faces controversy
A meeting of Clinton town officials to discuss apparent budget problems, a mysterious police vehicle lease and other matters ended just as it began Aug. 14, with perhaps as many would-be spectators locked out of the town hall as were inside.
It was the beginning of a long debate in Clinton over the vehicle lease and budget woes.
The council voted Aug. 24 to end an expensive 2016 lease-purchase for four Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles that members said they learned of in July.
Attendance at meetings increased as the council debated financial troubles, including being behind $150,000 in unpaid bills.
By December, the police chief resigned and both the chief and mayor were arrested in connection with the car leases.
Polos and Pearls
Throughout the year, St. Francisville businesses and nonprofits groups hosted several events to promote the area and raise money for local causes.
The annual Polos and Pearls, a shopping event in St. Francisville, was held Aug.18.
Bulletproof backpacks approved for West Felicaiana schools
In August, the West Feliciana Parish School Board voted to modify the student dress code to allow bulletproof backpacks in schools.
September
East Feliciana school system finances under investigation
In the wake of an investigation of East Feliciana Parish school system finances, School Board member Tim Corcoran persevered Sept. 4 in pushing two requests for detailed financial information over the objections of the board president and Finance Committee chairman.
The Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating certain aspects of the school system's finances, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said after he left the meeting, and Corcoran's requests appear to be related to the probe.
Corcoran asked for three years of banking records, as well as other historical financial data.
The debate over the records continued in September when the school board agreed to allow board members to review the documents only in a secure location.
November
West Feliciana elects new parish president
State Rep. Kenny Havard won the remainder of West Feliciana Parish President Kevin Couhig's unexpired term in the Nov. 6 primary with 2,673 votes, or 58 percent of the vote. Lauren Field had 1,277 votes, and Council President John Thompson finished with 630. Havard took office on Dec. 10.
East Feliciana School Board discusses money woes
In October, money woes continue to be discussed by the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
Over the past two years, the East Feliciana Parish school system’s state Minimum Foundation Program money declined from $12 million per year to $10.5 million at the end of the 2017-18 school year, schools finance director Tommy LeJeune told the School Board.
The school system’s budget is about $16 million.
The decline in state funds is due mostly to the continuing declines in enrollment, down 38 students from last year.
Enrollment in the East Feliciana school system is expected to continue to decline, and it’s a problem that needs to be addressed, LeJeune said.
Board member Michael Ray Bradford laid some of the blame for the financial woes on the state’s formula for calculating MFP funding.
Feliciana teams make it to the playoffs
The West Feliciana Saints (5-6) saw their 2018 season come to an end on the road on Nov. 9 with a loss to the Church Point Bears (28-6) in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Things were better in East Feliciana where both the Slaughter Community Charter Knights and East Feliciana Tigers were victorious in first-round home playoff games.
East Feliciana's Tigers were defeated by the Amite Warriors 41-6 on Nov. 16 in the second round of the playoffs.
The Slaughter charter Knights ended the season 6-6, winning their first home playoff game.
December
Voters reject fire millage
The board of commissioners for West Feliciana Fire Protection District 1 likely will have to make budget cuts following voters' rejection of an additional 4-mill property tax, the district's interim fire chief said after the election.
The district had hoped to use revenues from the new tax to hire about 24 full-time firefighters to staff several stations around the parish on a 24-hour basis to improve response times to fires and other emergencies.
Voters, however, turned down the tax in December with 1,001 votes against the measure to 836 in favor. Voter turnout was 27.2 percent, according to the Secretary of State's Office website.