On July 30, Cynthia Weathersby-Adam, of Meadville, Mississippi, shared on Facebook that she had not seen her classmates from Clinton High School class of 1983 since graduation.
She then invited the entire class to her house for a reunion Aug. 18.
Weathersby-Adam cooked all the food, except for chicken grilled by family members. Her family helped decorate her pool area in orange and black with photos of eagles, the school mascot. Her classmates and family enjoyed time in the pool as well as other games and prizes.
Eight classmates were able to attend the party and left with promises to get together with more classmates soon.
Classmates are encouraged to join Clinton High Class of 1983 (Louisiana) on Facebook to see photos from the day and to be in on the planning of future events.