U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and his wife, Dianne, discussed the enduring relevance of the U.S. Constitution during a meeting of the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Sept. 19 during Constitution Week.
The meeting was arranged by chapter Constitution Week chair Glenna Fallin and was held at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Chapter Regent Nancy Bickham presided over the meeting. Hostesses for the meeting were Glenna Fallin, Nancy Bickham, Janet Rinaudo, Arlene Hughes and Anne Klein.
Chaplain Brenda Ellzey gave the oath of membership to new member Mary Margaret Jones. Registrar Anne Klein presented 30-year membership certificates to Sue Reily Easterly, Tanya Hayden Lawton and Mary Tuthill Brown, and 40-year certificates to Patsy Lorio Langlois and Nessie Smith Richards.
Thirty-year membership certificates will be mailed to Barbara Jeanne Branum and Becky Patton Badon and to 40-year members Judy Culberson Andrews and Dee Smith Humble, who couldn’t attend the meeting.
To learn about membership eligibility for the Daughters of the American Revolution, visit www.lsdar.com. The Alexander Stirling chapter represents East and West Feliciana parishes as well as Pointe Coupee Parish.