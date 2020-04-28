Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation announced the opening of the application period for Historic Preservation and Certified Local Government Grants for fiscal year 2020-2021. Funding for the grants is provided through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service. Applications will be accepted until June 1 and can be found on the Division of Historic Preservation’s grants webpage, a news release said.
“Our rich culture and heritage are like nothing anywhere in the country. They are a strong economic engine for the state, and preserving both needs to be a priority for our state,” Nungesser said. “During the times we find ourselves in, it’s our state’s culture and heritage that will be a driving force in visitors returning to Louisiana to find those experience that Feed Your Soul.”
Special priority will be given this year to digitization projects expanding partnerships; and emphasizing education and public knowledge of historic preservation through virtual tools, the release said. Examples of digitization projects aligning with State Historic Preservation Office goals outlined in the 2017-2025 comprehensive plan "First We Make a Roux: Ingredients for Preservation Partnerships in Louisiana," include:
- Creating webinars, story boards, and virtual tours
- Documenting local musicians, restaurants, food halls, dance halls, bars, etc.
- Enhancing museum online curation and virtual tours
- Transcribing or collecting oral histories
- Creating or enhancing digital databases, maps, and websites
- Digitizing local historic district maps and creating websites
- Digitization of documents and collections relating to the built environment for online publications
- Building statewide digital databases of documentation materials
While priority will be given to digitizing historic resources, all proposals relating to ongoing state- and federal-mandated program and initiatives outlined in the comprehensive plan will be considered. The 2017-2025 plan will infuse the necessary elements and goals to promote historic preservation and archaeology to the public and private sector.
Grant awards generally are between $3,000 and $75,000. The grant period is from July 1 to June 30, 2021. Funding is contingent upon LASHPO’s annual appropriation from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund and State General Fund appropriations. Grant funds must be matched by nonfederal monies on at least a 50/50 basis. Additionally, grant funds are distributed on a reimbursable basis once the necessary billing documentation is received.
Grant applications will be reviewed in June, with grant recipients notified of awards by June 26.
For related information, visit tinyurl.com/yadvtd7m and tinyurl.com/yb36p9cr.