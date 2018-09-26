Lane Regional Medical Center recognized 48 employees for their years of service at the semiannual Service Awards Luncheon on Sept. 18. The employees were recognized for milestones ranging from 5 to 40 years and collectively represented 675 years of service to the hospital.
Recognized were:
40 years of service: Larry Ward and Scarlet Collier
35 years of service: Rhonda Ancar and Cathy Anderson
30 years of service: Rhonda Beauchamp
25 years of service: Allyson Bennett, Betty Musselman, Cindy Conerly, Dawn Logston, Judy Martin-Lafleur and Susie McLendon
20 years of service: Patsy Lofstrom and Karla Miller
15 years of service: Brittany Casey, Glynnda McDonald, Matthew Morgan, Kathy Pate, Eric Rome, Carlette Selders and Kim Watson
10 years of service: Shalanda Alexis, Russell Arceneaux, Sandra Campo, Jeremy Dedeaux, Andi Lyn Goulette, Brittany Hopkins, Amanda Hunt, Richard Laphand, Michele Leblanc, Morgan Rhodes, Andrea Tucker and Matt Walker
5 years of service: Caress Bourgeois, Don Boyte, Kristy Dibble, Penny Etue, Tevin Gordon, Dana Guillot, Regina Henry, Meagan Holcombe, Jeneya Johnson, Minerva Kilbourne, Nicholas LeCoq, Ashley Martin, Theresa Payment, Tiffany Perkins, Sarah Stewart and Shannon Wright