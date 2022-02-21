A man accused in the shooting death of an East Feliciana Parish man at a remote intersection west of Slaughter last week has a criminal history that includes domestic violence and an unexplained case of his sucker-punching a man, court records in Clinton and Baton Rouge show.
The body of Mark Anthony Boitnott, 47, of Ethel, was found in a vehicle parked near the intersections of La. 955 and La. 412 around 6:10 a.m. last Thursday, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Boitnott died from gunshot wounds, Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham said.
Deputies arrested Cemontra D. Anderson, 24, of Ethel on first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and obstruction of justice. Additional arrests in the case could be possible, Sheriff Jeff Travis said. Authorities have not released a motive for the incident.
According to East Feliciana court records, in December 2018 a man reported that Anderson “walked up and sucker punched him,” breaking the victim’s jaw in two places and requiring surgery. Anderson was arrested on second-degree battery that was later plead down to simple battery. The court record was silent on what may have prompted the blow.
Anderson was arrested twice for resisting an officer — once in 2019 and once in 2021 on three different counts. He pleaded no contest both times.
In late 2020, Anderson was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish on domestic abuse battery when deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a complaint at the Sportsman Motel on Scenic Highway.
The owner of the motel saw bruises on a woman’s body and told her to contact authorities, according to court documents. The woman said she and Anderson — her live-in boyfriend and the father of their two children — had hit her in the face and injured her wrist when he grabbed her arm hard enough to leave bruising, documents say.
Anderson was accused of abusing the same woman in East Feliciana Parish earlier that year and later pleaded guilty. He pleaded guilty to the East Baton Rouge charge in February 2021.
However, two months later he was arrested again in Baton Rouge on domestic abuse battery by strangulation and violation of protective orders. Details on that case were not available through court records.
He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge — domestic abuse battery — in June 2021.