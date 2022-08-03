Bernitha Russell-Wilson has been named director of the Medical/Surgical/Telemetry Units at Lane Regional Medical Center. She has more than 20 years of nursing leadership experience in various health care settings.
Russell-Wilson, a registered nurse, will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of nursing care for the unit according to accreditation and professional standards, including patient satisfaction, quality assurance, staffing and physician relations.
She completed her bachelor of science degree at Southern University School of Nursing and maintains national certifications in medical/surgical and ambulatory care nursing. She is an active member of the American Nurses Association and Louisiana Volunteers in Action. Prior to this position, she was a nurse manager within the Veterans Health Administration.
“I am proud to be part of the Lane family where I have the unique opportunity work with and care for neighbors, friends, and family here in my own community,” Russell-Wilson said. “It is exciting to be part of an organization where people care about each other and work together as a team to provide quality care to the patients we serve.”
Originally from St. Francisville, Russell-Wilson and her husband, Karl, live in Zachary. They have three adult children.