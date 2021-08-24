In southern Louisiana, we are on the verge of yet another highly anticipated high school football season, and it is time again to take a look at the teams from around the area. Let's see how they look to line up this fall under the Friday night lights. This week, let's look at the West Feliciana High School football program, led by head coach Hudson Fuller.
The team was busy in the off season. Coach Fuller says the philosophy of summer training camp was “rep the standard,” meaning players should go out and represent everything that they hope to accomplish every time they step out on that field. That message seems to have resonated with his players. The coach said he has seen lots of progress in his team thus far.
However, as the season inches closer, the summer becomes a distant memory and it is time to focus on the goals for the upcoming season.
As for the coach's goals, the idea of developing “championship habits" is top of his list.
“In order to go out there and perform like champions, we need to have championship habits,” Fuller said. For Fuller, championship habits include effort on the field, off the field, in the classroom and in the weight room. It is a powerful message, and one that could certainly lead to success not just on the field but in these young men’s personal lives.
When it comes to expectations from key players, Fuller points to McNeese State commit Neno Lemay. Fuller said Lemay has gone three straight summers without missing a practice or workout. A true testament to the young man’s work ethic and dedication to both his team and his craft. In a broader sense, Fuller also highlighted his receiving corps and his linebackers. The coach said those are his team’s strongest positions on the field on either side of the ball, citing both skill and experience at both positions respectively — something that will make the Saints very difficult to play against.
The Saints kick off the regular season Sept. 4 against rivals East Feliciana in what is sure to be a game that sets the tone for the rest of the season.