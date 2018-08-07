CLINTON — A state judge denied a request that a trial for black man be moved and the prosecutor recused in a dispute involving a Confederate monument outside the courthouse here.

Niles Haymer, an attorney for Ronnie Anderson, said he intends to appeal the decisions by District Judge Kathryn "Betsy" Jones, saying the Confederate monument outside the courthouse will continue to be offensive not only to his client but any other African-Americans who have to enter the courthouse.

Lawyer for black defendant asks town of Clinton to remove Confederate statue from courthouse A black defendant pushing for the removal of a Confederate monument from the grounds of the East Feliciana Parish courthouse in Clinton now wa…

Haymer filed motions last month claiming Anderson won't get a fair trial in East Feliciana Parish with a symbol of "oppression and racial intolerance of the African American community" towering in front of the parish's courthouse in Clinton.

Anderson's attorney also wanted the court to remove 20th Judicial District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla and his office from handling his current criminal case, claiming that D'Aquilla launched a personal vendetta against Anderson in the wake of his complaints about the confederate monument.

Anderson is facing a charge of firearm possession by a convicted felon.

In the change of venue motion filed on Anderson's behalf, Haymer asserted D'Aquilla called the request insulting and stated that Anderson should stay out of East Feliciana and stop committing crimes there if he doesn't like the monument and doesn't want to go to the courthouse.

D'Aquilla has previously denied those accusations calling Anderson and Haymer's request for the monument's removal "grandstanding."

The statue has stood outside the 1839 antebellum courthouse since 1909. The Police Jury determined in 2016 that it didn't have the money or a reason to relocate the monument.

Black defendant: Confederate statue at Louisiana courthouse shows 'oppression,' 'racial intolerance' A black man charged with a gun offense claims he can't get a fair trial in East Feliciana Parish because a statue of a Confederate soldier tha…

Haymer said in a letter to the parish's Police Jury said he wants the town to "send a message that offensive symbols do not belong at a court of law" by voting for its removal.