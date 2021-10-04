East Feliciana 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the experiences that 4-H offers young people and highlighting the remarkable 4-H youth in the community who work each day to impact those around them positively, a news release said.
National 4-H Week started Sunday and runs through Saturday, Oct. 9.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Find Your Spark,” which highlights how 4-H offers opportunities for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences, the release said. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every parish/county in the country — urban, suburban and rural — are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
“4-H offers a wide array of opportunities for youth to grow, and in East Feliciana Parish, I want to expand what we can offer to the youth in this parish,” said Xavier Bell, 4-H agent LSU AgCenter. “From listening to youth, parents, and community members, youth in this parish want opportunities.
This year the East Feliciana 4-H program will host a College and Career Day, Career Readiness Workshop, tour of the LSU Vet School, and so much more, which will, in turn, "allow the youth to be ready for life after high school,” the release said.
In East Feliciana Parish, more than 275 4-H youth and 50 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.To get your child involved, contact the East Feliciana 4-H Office or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/EastFeliciana4H or Facebook at @EASTFELICIANA4H.
In October
East Feliciana 4-H activities in October include:
Oct. 6: Silliman Institute, Flowers Solution Academy, Clinton Elementary School
Oct. 7: Slaughter Community Charter
Oct. 11: Community Club Meeting at Redwood Baptist Church in Slaughter at 6:00 p.m.: New membership is welcomed
Oct. 16: Fall Cookery Contest, Pet Show, Pumpkin Decorating Contest: For full list of rules for each of the contest/shows visit https://www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/parishes/east%20feliciana/features/4-h/parish-events
Oct. 20: Slaughter Elementary School
Oct. 21: Agriculture and Mechanical College & Career Day