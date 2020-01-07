BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, and LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.
The LSU Athletics Department and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recognized 28 graduating student-athletes at The Tribute on Dec. 19 at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium. A number of student-athletes from the No. 1 ranked LSU football team earned degrees during fall commencement including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Zachary Von Rosenberg and Blake Ferguson. The Tribute is the annual commemoration of the achievements of student-athletes both on and off the field.
West Feliciana Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Averi Anna Young, St. Francisville
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Brian James Heath, St. Francisville
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Demetrius Raymone Washington, St. Francisville
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Lindsey Nicole Achord, St. Francisville
Zachary
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Logan Andrew LeBlanc, Central
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Abigail Lynn Couvillion, Central
Kyle A. Durbin, Zachary
Joshua Clyde Ellis, Zachary
John Riche Germany, Baker
Kade M. LeBlanc, Zachary
Michael R. Rayburn, Central
Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Greenwell Springs
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Taylor Dean Cranford, Zachary
Tyler Scott Hopkins, Zachary
Ward Allen Leavines, Central
Jared Joseph Leger, Central
Dylan Michael Russell, Central
Dominique Angelica Shaw, Baker
Kenneth Shane Smith Jr., Central
Shane Brennan Story, Central
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Anthony Sean Dargin, Zachary
William David Heidke, Zachary
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Maya Evelyn Blitch, Zachary
Jamie Katelyn Bourque, Central
Madison Blair Hadden, Greenwell Springs
Jonathan Nolan Lewis, Baker
Anissa ReShawn Morris, Baker
Margaret Marie Olivia Poole, Zachary
Jamarcus Lee Smith, Zachary
Hope Lynne Walls, Zachary
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker
COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS
Connor Joseph Havard, Zachary
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Morgan Glynn Story, Central
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
LaTausha Duncan, Baker
DOCTORATE
Bradley Morgan Wood, Zachary