Events planned for July at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary, include:
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 12, in Lane Regional Medical Center’s West Wing Conference Room. Call (225) 658-4574 for information.
The Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics: 10 a.m. to noon July 20, in Lane Regional Medical Center Staff Development Classroom. The class provides an overview of what to expect for expecting parents and knowledge to care for the infant in the first weeks of life. The event is free and registration is required. Child care is not provided. Call (225) 658-4587 to register or for information.
Commit to Quit: Call (877) 288-0011 or visit Cardio.com/QuitSmoking to sign up for the smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South.