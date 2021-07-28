Citizens of Solitude met June 10 at Galilee Baptist Church.
Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter-area nutrition agent, spoke on the Healthy Communities Projects in Solitude and Independence. The presentation included information on how the coalition began, the community intervention proposal and the park project plans. Her presentation chronicled the journey of two parklettes in the communities.
The group then began discussing its next steps as well as projects it wants to take on. Concerns the group had were lack of striped streets, narrow streets with no shoulders and lack of sidewalks. It also discussed untidy homes and property in Solitude and mentioned having “common spots” for trash cans to curtail the litter problem.
Those in attendance included: Pat Gilmore, Laura King, Jessica Gilmore, Khalil Buckmire, Jessie Gilmore, Sara Wilson-Rogers, Gloria Tate, Shieda Perkins and Clara Williams. Gilmore's church hosted the meeting.
People interested in participating in the Solitude Healthy Communities Coalition can save the date for the next meeting, 6 p.m. July 29 at Galilee Baptist Church.
For information, contact Langley at (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.