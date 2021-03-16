These events and activities were announced earlier. Don't forget about them.
Teacher job fair set
The West Feliciana Parish School 2021 Teacher Job Fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at West Feliciana Middle School, 9559 Bains Road, St. Francisville. Schedule interviews at www.wfpsb.org, click to Job Fair and schedule. Bring five copies of your résumé for each interview scheduled.
Spring flowers available
The Southern Garden Symposium and the Feliciana Master Gardeners are holding a spring daffodil sale to benefit community projects and 4-H scholarships. The deadline to order is March 25. Make checks payable to SGS (Southern Garden Symposium) and mail to SGS, PO Box 2075, St. Francisville, LA 70775 or drop it off at The Conundrum Bookstore, 11917 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville.
Bouquets — a vase of 40 flowers — are $25. Flowers with no vases will be $100 for a half case of 250 flowers and $200 for a full case of 500 flowers. The drive-thru pickup will be April 1. Visit West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter on Facebook for an order form.
Tee ball registration
Sign-up for the St. Francisville Tee Ball League runs through March 31. The league is for girls and boys, age 3-6. The games will be Friday nights from June 2 through July 9. Contact Dani Padgett at (812) 890-7196 or danipadg@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/stfteeballleague.
New historical event planned
The West Feliciana Historical Society is hosting the inaugural “Invitation to St. Francisville” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 20 at the West Feliciana Historical Society Museum. It will have food from Restaurant 1796 and music by Three Blind Mice. This fundraising event is named for the title of the 1980 painting by New Orleans artist George Dureau. For information or tickets call (225) 635-6330 or visit www.westfeliciainahistory.org. Tickets are available at wfh2021.eventbrite.com.
Scholarship application periods open
Apply for the Lane Volunteer Services 2021 Nursing Scholarship by April 12. Download the application at LaneRMC.org/volunteer. For information, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Apply for the Feliciana Dental Allied Health Scholarship by April 15. Applications are available in the school counselor’s offices or by request at felicianadental@gmail.com.
Leadership North is back and taking applications
A new rejuvenated Leadership North program with new speakers on leadership and management skills delivered by experts is planned. Email members@zacharychamber.com for information, including the scheduled topics. The programs is scheduled to begin May 2021.
E. Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays.
The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging board will meet March 11, June 10, Sept. 9 as its annual meeting, and Dec. 9.