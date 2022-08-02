At least nine Louisiana Red Cross volunteers are deploying to eastern Kentucky to support disaster relief efforts following devastating flash flooding this week, Louisiana Red Cross Chief Executive Officer Shawn Schulze said.
The volunteers include Cora Lee, of Jackson, and Brian Cox, of Denham Springs.
Other Louisiana volunteers are from Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Fort Polk, New Orleans and Oakdale.
After arriving in Kentucky, they will help the American Red Cross provide safe shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support, health support and recovery assistance to families affected by the flooding.
Several shelters have opened in response to the flooding, and more than 250 people sought safe shelter July 28.