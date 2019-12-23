CLINTON — Committees of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury will meet Jan. 6 to interview candidates for the position of parish manager, jury President Louis Kent told jurors at a Monday meeting.
Parish Manager Sonya Crowe, who is taking a job with Landmark Bank, announced that her final day as a jury employee will be Jan. 2.
Three people have applied for the job: Homeland Security Director Joseph Moreau, former manager John "JR" Rouchon and Clinton resident Bill Ford.
Kent said the jury's Personnel Committee will meet to interview the candidates, and the Finance-Executive Committee will meet to discuss the salary offered to the next parish manager and the pay for a parish treasurer.
Times were not set for those meetings, and a meeting place was not officially established. The jury office is being renovated, and meetings in December have been held at the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department's station.
Juror Dwight Hill said the contractor doing the renovation work is expected to be finished by Jan. 6 because he is supposed to begin work on Hill's church on that date.
Juror-elect Chrissie O'Quin asked if the jury took bids on the renovation project, but Crowe said bids were not needed because the contract price of $58,000 was under the amount that would trigger a formal bid process under state law.
O'Quin then asked if the jury sought quotes from other contractors but was told the jury did not.
She replied that the failure to seek other prices seemed to not be a good way of conducting public business.
O'Quin, Lyman Fleniken and Richard Oliveaux will join six current jurors on the panel when they convene for their first meeting of their new terms on Jan. 13.
The jury is expected to consider naming a parish manager at that meeting, along with a treasurer.
Although Crowe is giving up running the day-to-day operations of the jury, she has said she wants to continue as parish treasurer on a part-time basis.
Jurors and Crowe discussed interviewing the three manager candidates behind closed doors on Jan. 6, but District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla seemed to have convinced them to conduct the interviews in public.
Jurors also set a 5:30 p.m. public hearing on Jan. 27 to consider the juror's salaries and amount of mileage reimbursement.
Kent said no change in the juror's pay of $1,200 per month is contemplated, but Crowe said the jury lacks a clear understanding of the amount that jurors are reimbursed for travel to and from meetings and for traveling on official business.
She said the amounts in the payroll system now vary, but setting it at 58 cents per mile would be consistent.