Each year, the Talented Art students of East Feliciana public schools decorate ornaments for the Christmas trees at the Governor’s Mansion.
This year, the students received an invitation to tour the mansion.
The students viewed their ornaments on a 12-foot tree, as well as numerous paintings by Louisiana artists that included Drysdale, Knute Heldner and Elemore Morgan Jr.
The tour included many aspects of 300 years of Louisiana history and culture depicted on murals, carpeting, furnishings, flooring, fine china and silverware. Portraits of the Louisiana governors hang on the walls of the spiral staircase.
A Baccarat chandelier, a recent gift from New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, hangs in the rotunda.
At one point, students watched Gov. John Bel Edwards leave in a helicopter.
They were given homemade cookies on the front steps of the mansion. While there, an SUV pulled up, carrying first lady Donna Edwards returning from a function. She greeted the students and took photos with them.
The students left singing “You Are My Sunshine,” made famous by former Gov. Jimmy Davis.