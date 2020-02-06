CLINTON — The Board of Aldermen gave Mayor Mark Kemp the authority Thursday to sign an agreement to give control of the town's water system to East Feliciana Rural Water System Inc., a co-operative owned by its customers.
Kemp said he hopes all of the documents needed to transfer the town's assets and control of the system will be completed by the end of February.
No date has been set for the co-op to begin operating the town system, but "they want to do it at the end of a (town) billing cycle," Kemp said.
The work remaining to be done includes merging the town's customer data with the co-op's, the mayor said.
Town accountant Tim Butler, who is working on the data transfer, said the most feasible date for the merger is April 1, the beginning of the year's second fiscal quarter.
Butler said the co-op likely will hold a public meeting for town customers to explain the merger.
State health officials last year pushed the town to merge with the rural utility cooperative's supply and distribution system to save money and get the town's drinking water supply in compliance with state health regulations.
The alternative, if the town tried to go it alone, would be for customers to face steep rate increases to fix a broken water system, Blake Fogleman, an engineer with the state Department of Health, said in a meeting last year.
The agreement the mayor will sign notes that the state would give the co-op a $2.5 million loan to repair and upgrade the system, which includes at least two connections to the rural system.
Fogleman said the state would forgive the loan when the work is completed, as part of a program to consolidate water systems to provide good service to the affected customers.
Without the merger, Clinton residents faced hefty water service rate increases to meet the state requirements.
The rural system will serve as the town's redundant water source, eliminating the need for a new town well, and the co-op will use the town's Pine Ridge Street well and the Taylor Street water tower in its system.
The Clinton system came under intense state scrutiny in 2018 after then-Mayor Lori Ann Bell allegedly ignored inquiries from state health officials, while some members of the town's Board of Aldermen said Bell kept them in the dark about the problems facing the town.
The Health Department slapped the town with a lengthy administrative order in January 2019, setting a series of deadlines for Clinton to correct 16 specific problems with its water supply and distribution system, including inadequate chlorine samples in parts of the lines, record-keeping issues, the lack of a certified operator, ongoing leaks, the lack of a backup well to the town's main water supply and others.
Bell resigned her office in December after pleading "no contest" to a misdemeanor financial crime unrelated to the water system problems.
The town has hired a Zachary firm, at $7,000 per month, to act as the system's certified operator and assist in bringing the town into compliance with the state order.
The same firm assists the rural cooperative, and the district's president said the town will no longer face that expense when the systems are merged.
The agreement also calls for the water district to collect the town's sewer user fees and remit them monthly to the town.