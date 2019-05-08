West Feliciana Market open
The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at the old 4-H barn on Wilcox St. Vegetables will be among the many items for sale.
Junior firefighters sought
The Slaughter Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that it has restarted its Junior Firefighter Program. It is affiliated with the National Volunteer Fire Council's National Junior Firefighter Program. Members must be 11 to 17 years old, must be in good academic standing and must have good moral character. Members must attend required training and events. Email slaughterfd.la@gmail.com.
Art show
Donna Kilbourne Art is holding a solo show through July at Backwoods Gallery, 11931 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. An opening reception is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
Legal help
On Monday, East Feliciana and St. Helena parish visitors to the Audubon Regional Library in Clinton can receive free legal advice from Southeast Legal Services. Appointments are not necessary. Call (225) 683-8753 for information.
Graduation set
West Feliciana High School graduation is 7:30 p.m. Friday at school's football stadium. Tickets are required for entrance. Each graduate receives a limited number of tickets for family and friends.
Blood drive
The Jackson Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a blood drive at 1631 Charter St. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Summer camps
Camp Bee U will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-14 at the American Legion Field. Drop-off can be as early as 8 a.m. Forms along with the cash fee are due by May 17 at the East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council office, 11504 Liberty St., Clinton. Fee is $10, which includes a T-shirt, breakfast, snack and lunch. For questions, call (225) 663-0696 or email efdrugcouncil@gmail.com.
The West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation Summer Camp starts May 28. For ages 6 to 12, the camp meets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with several field trips a week. Cost is $150 per child. For information, call (225) 784-8447.
Rescheduled
The Color the Night fundraiser for Barn Hill Preserve's Macaw Aviary on Saturday has been postponed until the fall.
The Lip Sync Battle is postponed until June 22.
- The West Feliciana Children's Book Festival was postponed until Sept. 28.