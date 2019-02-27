Bains Lower Elementary School students help get school days started Advocate staff report Feb 27, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bains Lower Elementary School students lead the morning announcements. In the front row, from left, are Ben Barr, Harmony Burgos and Opal Boeker. Behind them are Laura Lindsey and Nina Beauchamp. PROVIDED PHOTO Bains Lower Elementary students make the morning announcements. In the front row, from left, are Harmony Burgos, Aubrie Beauchamp and Ben Barr; and second row are Nina Beauchamp and Opal Boeker. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville, students help start the school day off by helping with morning announcements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Lower Elementary School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email