CLINTON — The mayor and Board of Aldermen were unable Tuesday to adopt a revised budget for this year and a new budget for 2019 because the documents were not available for public inspection before the meeting.
A large crowd took every available seat in the town's fire station to hear the budget discussion, but audience members and several aldermen complained that the budgets were not available for public inspection before Tuesday.
A legal advertisement calling for public hearings on the budgets said they would be available for inspection at the town hall, but several people in attendance said they were told they were turned away when they went to look over them.
Accountant Tim Butler explained the delay and missed deadlines.
"Basically, there wasn't a good sound budget that could be put before the public," said Butler, who is a consultant for the town.
Butler also noted the town was behind $150,000 in unpaid bills and the town's general fund owes the sales tax fund about $95,000.
The sales tax fund is dedicated to expenditures for streets and sidewalks, but the discussion indicated the money has been used for other purposes.
Town attorney Charles Griffin said the town will have to reschedule the budget hearings and re-advertise them in the official journal.
Frustrated audience members called on Mayor Lori Ann Bell to step aside as the discussion continued on the town's financial uncertainty, and the board considered, but dropped, a proposal to ask for state assistance in the form of a financial administrator.
"This town's a mess. We're absolutely broke. Tell us what you're going to do to clean up this mess," a member of the audience said.
Bell, who has twice been arrested in connection with an investigation of the town's spending, said she had considered resigning but decided against the move "because of aggression to make me forcibly stand down."
A few minutes later, audience members criticized Bell for studying her cellphone during the discussion.
Board members Mark Kemp and Mary Dunaway repeated their earlier complaints that Bell has refused to share financial information with them to guide their decisions.
Kemp said he asked for a list of outstanding invoices in November and went Monday to look at the list.
The town clerk told him that Bell told her he could not have it, Kemp said.
Asked why, Bell said she planned to bring the list to Tuesday's meeting.
"That matters not," Kemp said.
When audience members asked her to cooperate with the board, Bell said she would.
"I think we can make headway with that," Kemp said, and Dunaway withdrew her motion to seek state assistance in correcting the town's financial procedures.