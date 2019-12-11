Thursday
Menu: Ham with white beans and brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snake cake
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Beef taco salad over corn chips, tomato/lettuce/cheddar/sour cream/taco sauce, pinto beans, chuckwagon corn, banana
Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Romana blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pumpkin snack cake
Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach, green garden salad with dressing, cornbread/margarine, orange
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Dec. 19
Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.