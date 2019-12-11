Thursday

Menu: Ham with white beans and brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snake cake

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Beef taco salad over corn chips, tomato/lettuce/cheddar/sour cream/taco sauce, pinto beans, chuckwagon corn, banana

Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Romana blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pumpkin snack cake

Exercise class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach, green garden salad with dressing, cornbread/margarine, orange

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Dec. 19

Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

