Last week saw one of the greatest moments in Louisiana sports history as the LSU football team defeated Clemson to become national champions. Some are calling it the best team ever, and it’s hard to disagree.
It still feels like a party in south Louisiana more than a week later. While many were still caught up in the fog and frenzy around the historic victory, the Saints of West Feliciana got back to work.
The West Feliciana girls basketball team kicked off on Jan. 14, one day after what seemed like a national holiday in the rest of the state. They had to travel to Capitol High School. The girls defeated the Capitol Lions 56-39. The girls team was picking up steam, with three wins in four games.
A day later, the Lady Saints returned home to take on Scotlandville High School. The matchup was a thriller, going to overtime after a back-and-forth game. Unfortunately, West Feliciana wasn’t able to hold on, losing the game 55-53.
The girls got a day off from scheduled play Thursday, but got right back into the mix on Jan. 17, hosting Brusly High School. The Lady Saints were not able to come away with the W on this night either, falling 69-35.
The West Feliciana boys team played twice last week. On Jan. 14, the Saints hosted Episcopal High School of Baton Rouge but fell short to the Knights 47-35.
On Jan. 15, the boys went on the road to face Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville. The Saints put some good points on the board, but the Ascension Catholic team known for its high-powered full-throttle offense proved too much, winning 71-48.
The boys basketball team will play once this week, going up against Woodlawn High School at home Friday.
The girls also return to action this week. They faced Baker High School in a district matchup after deadline and will travel to Baton Rouge to take on Parkview Baptist School on Friday in a district matchup.