CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury will hold an organizational meeting Monday with recommendations for parish manager and treasurer appointments, as well as how much to pay them.
After meeting Jan. 6 to interview the three people seeking the job of parish manager, the jury's Personnel and Finance Committees met Wednesday, Jan. 8, to recommend that the full jury vote to name Joseph G. "Jody" Moreau as parish manager, replacing Sonya J. Crowe.
Crowe, who is joining Landmark Bank, wants to continue as parish treasurer on a part-time basis, at an annual salary of $30,000.
The committees will recommend that the jury grant Crowe's request.
The committee members also said they will recommend a salary of $78,936 for Moreau, with the understanding he will continue in a dual role as the parish's homeland security director.
New jurors Richard Oliveaux, Chrissie O'Quin and Kyle Fleniken will join returning jurors Louis Kent, Keith Mills, Edward Brooks, Chris Hall, Jason McCray and Michael Cheatham after they take their oaths of office at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The jury will hold an open house for the public at 4:30 p.m., and the meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Kent said Wednesday he believes he has enough votes to be re-elected to another two-year term as jury president.
Although McCray initially expressed dissatisfaction at Crowe and the other jurors' plans to pay Crowe $30,000 for part-time work and start Moreau at the 11th step on the hourly pay scale for parish manager, he eventually came around to accept the proposals.
McCray pointed out that some full-time jury employees don't make $30,000 a year.
Crowe said she believes she has the education and experience to ask for that rate of pay.
"It's really up to y'all, but I'm not going to sell myself short," she told the committees.
McCray also questioned why Moreau wouldn't start at the base hourly pay rate of $26.95 as parish manager.
Crowe explained that if Moreau continued working as homeland security director, as well as parish manager, half of his salary will be paid with a Homeland Security grant, resulting in a potential savings of $53,439 for her and Moreau's salaries.
The Personnel Committee also interviewed former parish manager John Rouchon and Clinton businessman Bill Ford on Jan. 6, but quickly decided Wednesday to recommend Moreau.