East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings Jan. 7- Feb. 11:
Jan. 7
Jamarcus Matthews: 4390 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; 27; bench warrant
Jan. 8
Arno Grace Jr.: 2070 Jake Lane, Sunshine; 30; probation violation
Jan. 9
Blake Foster: 11381 Dan Delee Road, Norwood; 20; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace
Warren Goss: 3416 Zion Ridge Road, Louisville, Mississippi; 52; simple battery, cruelty to juvenile
Jan. 10
Ali Saeed: 10808 Plank Road, Clinton; 32; simple arson
Jan. 11
Eary London: 1573 Fig St., Baton Rouge; 59; criminal damage to property, simple burglary
Curtis Campbell: 5511 Gilead Road, Clinton; 38; six bench warrants
Derick Taplin: 105 Smith St., Centreville, Mississippi; age not available resisting an officer, fugitive warrant
Jan. 13
Chandler Davis: 11436 Redwood Lane, Wilson; 18; illegal carry of weapon, criminal damage to property, simple burglary
Christopher Ruffin: 7232 Tommy James Lane, Jackson; 32; aggravated assault with a firearm
Jan. 14
Bakari Andrews: 6174 La. 63, Clinton; 22; domestic abuse battery
Racey Ford: 28188 Plank Road, Zachary; 45; aggravated obstruction of highway, two counts of resisting arrest of officer
Jan. 15
Rachel Guillory: 10166 La. 421, St. Francisville; 41; theft
Jan. 17
Anthony Green: 3412 Frenchmen St., New Orleans; 27; two counts of battery on a correctional officer
Jan. 19
Melvin Touro: 11929 Newsom Drive, Baton Rouge; 30; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon
Jan. 20
Justin Babin: 2807 Rush St., Slaughter; age not available, probation violation
Jan. 24
John Muse: 90 Kelly Lane, Greensburg; 41; criminal trespass, illegal carrying of weapon
Jan. 25
Jessica Fisher: 9727 Grant St., Clinton; 31; aggravated second degree battery
Robert Barber Jr.: 7645 La. 961, Clinton; 27; fugitive warrant
Calvin Williams: 1209 Palmetto St., Pineville; 25; battery of a correctional officer, criminal damage to property
Jan. 27
Marcus Weatherspoon: 5834 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; 38; bench warrant, simple battery
Jaqualin Dunn: 2239 Motel Lane, Ethel; 27; bench warrant
Jan. 28
Jeremy Pines: 5965 Street C, St. Francisville; 31; video voyeurism
Terry Woodside: 3333B Miss. 48, West Liberty, Mississippi; 52; DWI first, driving on wrong side of road
Tyler Armstead: 717 Tommy James Lane, Jackson; age unavailable, bench warrant
Jan. 29
Terrance Williams: 9910 La. 10, Ethel; 31; flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, reckless operation, hands-free zone
Deamoniee Hawkins: 3620 Race St., Jackson; age unavailable, fugitive warrant
Feb. 2
Donequa Chriss: 10406 Grant St., Clinton; age unavailable, disturbing the peace
Breianna Matthews: 10641 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 30; disturbing the peace
Wilbert Savoy: 617 S. Cane St., Opelousas; 50; DWI first, driving on right side of the road
Feb. 3
Lakeisham Spears: 188 Howard Jackson Lane, Slaughter; 37; two bench warrants
Desmond Webb: 10422 Carolina St., Wilson; age unavailable domestic abuse battery, simple robbery, two counts of resisting arrest, three bench warrants
Mickey Cunningham: 4550 Cooper Lane, Jackson, age unavailable, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of legend drug
Feb. 4
Chancelor Davis: 6255 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; age unavailable, two bench warrants
Feb. 8
Kevin Durham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 51; four bench warrants
Feb. 9
Lenny Mize: 1105 Longwood Drive, Jackson; 39; fugitive warrant
Feb. 11
Kenneth Morgan: 2323 Hope Circle, Waldorf, Maryland; 40; fugitive warrant