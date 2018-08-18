The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, from July 18- Aug. 10:
July 18
James Bennett: 46, 16439 La. 10, Clinton, remain on forbidden place.
Shameka Meeks: 35, 802 Cedoux St., St. Martinville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
July 19
Ashley Smith: 37, 8076 Robbins Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
Daniel Norton: 48, 25679 Highway 68 W., Jerusalem, Arkansas, felony theft.
Shameka Cosey: 25, 4106 Harding St., Baker, cruelty to the infirmed.
Kevin Westmore: 49, address unavailable, violation of protective orders.
July 20
Renauldo Lanns: 43, 13214 La. 955 E., Ethel, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, improper lane usage.
Eugene Williamson: 44, 29858 Leach Lane, Denham Springs, bench warrant.
Dennis Jefferson: 33, 13034 La. 955 E., Clinton, bench warrant.
Carl Coleman: 23, 1855 Carolina, Baton Rouge, battery on a police officer.
Jamerson Hakenjos: 41, 22 Mason, Lumberton, Mississippi, aggravated battery.
Jermaine Brown: 38, 49493 Dummy Line, Tickfaw, second degree battery.
Sethaniel Waters: 24, 6740 Carver, Marrerro, battery on a police officer.
July 21
Scotty Hale: 45, 1014 Colonial Jackson, second-degree battery, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment, resisting arrest.
July 23
Billy Burkette: 49, 699 La. 409, Slaughter, impersonating an officer.
July 24
Leonard Earwood: 46, 309 Old Rome Road, Kingston, Georgia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Michael Johnson: 43, 11902 Rite Road, Clinton, domestic abuse battery.
July 27
Larhea Whitfield: 26, 3565 Bourbon St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Jeremiah Hoyt: 38, 19058 Cutrer Road, Kentwood, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen things, identity theft.
July 31
Angela Lee: 42, 2944 Jackson St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Aug. 2
Carlos Floyd 37, address unavailable, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Aug. 3
Kevin Daniels: 36, 52 Speight’s Circle, Prentiss, Mississippi, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 4
Demonte McGee: 22, 123 A. Magee Badon Road, Tylertown, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Marcus Bauer: 28, 1101 Harding St., Metairie, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III drug, parole violation, tail lamps.
Aug. 5
Jamey Winded: 25, 9904 Ed Hughes Court, Zachary, bench warrant.
Aug. 6
Andrea Johnson: 37, 2527 S. Greensburg Road, Liberty, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Ronnie West: 53, 9299 La. 422, Norwood, disturbing the peace, public intimidation.
Calvin Jones Jr.: 35, 5188 La. 421, Jackson, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Tyler McNabb: 24, 819 Red Bluff Church Road, Greensburg, felony theft.
Damon McKinley: 22, 2078 Whitetown Road, Woodville, Mississippi, felony theft.
Laverian Triplett: 18, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Demetris Green: 43, 6917 Williams Drive, Wilson, second-degree battery.
Markeith Dunn: 32, 10601 Kennedy St., Clinton, careless operation, operating a vehicle with suspended license.