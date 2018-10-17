Dawn Barnette announced that the East Feliciana 4-H Facebook page is up and running.
"You can check it out and like us on Facebook to see the things we have been doing and the activities and events that you need to sign up for," she said.
She also requests help for a 4-H float in the East Feliciana homecoming parade Oct. 26. A truck and trailer are needs, as well as people to decorate and ride.
"We are working on club T-shirts," Barnette said. "The front will have a small design (a 4-H Clover) and read ‘East Feliciana 4-H’ under it. Each school will have the same design but a different color T-shirt for their school."
Barnette is encouraging people to sign up for various events. These include:
- Challenge Camp Space on Nov. 14-16 in Amite. Space is limited.
- Fashion Camp, Jan. 25-27 at Camp Grant Walker. Space is very limited.
- Shooting Sports Camp Nov 30-Dec 2
- LSU Tailgate at the LSU vs. Rice game, Nov. 17. Tickets are $10. Friends and family can purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/4hgame18. Let Barnette know who will be attending, to help with plans for food and games before the game.
- Sewing Club, 9 a.m. to noon October 13th. Finish reading pillows and make aprons for cooking workshop.
- Woodworking workshop is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 10. Sign up by Oct. 25 so supplies can be purchased.
- A new Horse Club will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the show barn. It is open to 4-H members in East and West Feliciana parishes. For information, email Sonya Brouillette at sonya.brouillette@gmail.com.
- Junior Leaders, grades 6 to 12, meet 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. the last Monday of each month at the Audubon Library Clinton branch. The group will be planning November and December activities and community service projects.
- A Cooking Club and a Journalism Workshop are in the works.
For information or to help with any of the projects, contact Barnette at (225) 683-3101 or on her cell at (225) 719-0312.