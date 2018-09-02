A man was stabbed to death in his Wilson apartment overnight and authorities have identified a suspect but have not made an arrest as they continue to investigate the killing.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Lonnie Washington, 61, was found dead from apparent stab wounds around midnight Saturday. Travis said evidence from the scene indicated that the stabbing occurred within a few minutes of when deputies discovered Washington's body.
Deputies have identified a suspect and are now working to make an arrest, Travis said Sunday morning.
Washington died inside his apartment in the Wilson Manor complex off of La. 19.
Travis said the investigation is still ongoing and he is unable to release additional information at this point.