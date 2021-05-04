A land of generous people
SmartAssest recently announced the most generous parishes in Louisiana.
It is figured how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given parish who made charitable donations.
West Feliciana Parish was No. 2, behind East Baton Rouge Parish. Residents give 1.98% of their income to help others as compared to 2.25% in East Baton Rouge Parish.
East Feliciana Parish wasn’t too far down the list. It was in 12th place, with residents donating 1.47% of their income.
For information on the study, including the methodology and infographic, visit smartasset.com/retirement/financial-advisor#Louisiana/mostgenerousplace.
Watch for summer camps
With COVID-19 restrictions being eased, many summer camps are popping up.
Be sure to let us know about camps and vacation Bible schools you would like announced in The Watchman and The Democrat.
BarnHill has camps set for July for ages 7-15 and Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park has camps in June and July. Visit barnhillpreserve.wixsite.com/barnhillpreserve/upcoming-events and magnoliaridgeadventurepark.com to register.
East Feliciana 4-H and St. Helena 4-H have partnered to provide a one-day camping experience for grades fourth through sixth during the 2020-2021 school year. This day camp will take place June 9, at the Idlewild Research Station in Clinton. A child does not have to have been involved in 4-H to attend and can live outside the parish. The deadline to submit the registration fee and application is May 28. Visit east-feliciana-4-h-foundation.square.site/s/shop or contact Xavier Bell, East Feliciana Parish 4-H agent, at (225) 683-3101 or XBell@agcenter.lsu.edu for an application and information.
Get a bird's view of West Feliciana
West Feliciana Parish Assessor’s Office has 2021 aerial imagery available online at www.wfassessor.com.
Vaccine clinic set in Ethel
The East Feliciana Ministers Conference is holding a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 8 at Providence No. 2 Baptist Church, 3781 La. 19, Ethel. Registration will on on-site. Call Burnett Kind Sr. at (225) 202-8431 or Nanette Bester at (985) 981-4743 for information.
Get updates about West Feliciana
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Community Forum of updates and appetizers. It is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at The Bluffs Golf on Thompson Creek Event Center. West Feliciana Parish-President Kenny Havard, St. Francisville Mayr Booby Leaker and Tourism Director David Floyd will speak. Tickets are $15 a person and include appetizers from Heirloom Cuisine and The Francis Southern Table & Bar. A cash bar will be available. Visit https://loom.ly/LTkaCSA for tickets.
Get rid or your debris properly in East Feliciana
East Feliciana Parish announced that to have large items of debris picked up, residents must call the Department of Public Works to be put on the daily schedule.
Items allowed include limbs, trees cut in 4 foot lengths, furniture, mattresses, toilets clean of feces/urine, floor tile, stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, other appliances, lawn mowers, barbecue pits, riprap (pieces of broken concrete), tin roofing, plastic pools and plastic barrels.
The parish does not pick up anything in a bag. It does not pick up torn down houses, trailers, renovation debris, insulation, etc. Residents will need to rent a roll off dumpster for these items. Dumpsters may be rented from Waste Pro (225) 744-6400.
Also on the do not pick list are shingles, asbestos, siding, televisions, computers, batteries, paint cans (liquid), used oil, microwaves, fluorescent bulbs and ballasts, flood debris, automotive mechanical parts, gasoline tanks, transmissions, etc. Residents are required by law to deliver these items to a proper disposal site. The nearest location is East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill, Samuels Road off U.S. 61. Call (225) 389-4831 or (225) 389-5410.
Temporary deadline changes
The temporary early deadlines should end soon, but please don't change yet. Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Watchman and The Democrat are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.