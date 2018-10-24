The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Sept. 30- Oct. 15:
Sept. 29
Crawford, Dayton: 25, 2188 Turner Road, Ethel, simple battery.
Dufour, Justin: 33, 237 Shenandoah Trace, Zwolle, simple escape.
Sept. 30
White, Isha: 28, 3300 Franklin St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Brady, Shaderka: 26, 3300 Franklin St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Ard, Amber: 27, 5847 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Delaughter, Richard: 25, 2739 La. 63, Clinton, illegal possession of stolen things, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, switched plates, no proof of insurance.
Weatherspoon, Marcus: 36, 13445 Noah Lowell Lane, Clinton, bench warrant.
Oct. 3
Palmer, John: 36, 17756 Hood Drive, Livingston, failure to appear.
Oct. 4
Guy, Cory: 19, 6174 Upper CC Road, Clinton, theft of copper.
Oct. 6
Bryant, Tabatha: 51, 4609 39th St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated, speeding, driving on right side of the road, possession of alcoholic beverage.
Bordelon, Timothy: 51, 3801 Gilead Road, Clinton, disturbing the peace.
Oct. 7
Richardson, Laderick: 37, 8708 La. 963, Ethel, illegal possession of stolen things.
Thomas, James: 23, 2747 Rush St., Slaughter, fugitive.
Oct. 9
Cole, Alberta: 23, 4642 Kahnville Road, Gloster, Mississippi, bench warrant, resisting an officer, establish of speed zone, stop signs and yield signs.
Oct. 11
Dorsey, Ronald 32, address unavailable, probation violation.
Sproles, Robert: 26, 1169 Poydras Bayou, Erwinville, domestic abuse, simple criminal damage to property.
Jenkins, Jamari: 24, 804 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Oct. 12
Strickland, Jacqueline: 33, 12444 Jim Babin Road, St. Amant, fugitive.
Dunn, Frederick: 51, 7585 La. 961, Clinton, malfeasance in office, retain possession of lease movable-failure to return, bench warrant.
Webb, Desmond: 34, 10422 Carolina St., Wilson, domestic abuse battery.
Webb, Eric: 48, Carolina St., Wilson, domestic abuse battery, resisting arrest.
Bell, Lori: 57, 11616 Rail Road St., Clinton, malfeasance in office, retain possession of lease movable-failure to return, bench warrant.
Oct. 13
Dees Jr., Michael: 26, 2767 Lower Woodville Road, Woodville, Mississippi, failure to appear in court.
Oct. 14
Scott, David: 53, 5738 Brown Road, Ethel, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, bench warrant.
Covington, Jacqueline: 54, 5955 Dennis Mack Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
Wimberly, William: 40, 10782 Carlton Road, Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
Wisham, Janie: 38, 6742 Elliott St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Oct. 15
Daniels, Jeffery: 55, 908 Cane Crook Road, Centreville, Mississippi, fugitive.
Wisner, David: 30, 3360 Race St., Jackson, simple assault, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace.