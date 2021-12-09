The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury adopted budgets for 2022 at its Dec. 6 meeting, although some jurors suggested the vote should have come at the jury’s second monthly meeting on Dec. 17.
Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall made a motion to adopt the budgets after explanations of the spending plans by Clinton accountant Mac Herrod, but Juror Chrissie O’Quin asked if the jury’s practice was to vote later in December and Juror Jason McCray asked for more time to look over the figures.
Hall wavered for a moment, then called for the vote, and jurors approved the budgets without opposition.
Although the budgets give a breakdown of what revenues and expenses the jury can expect in the coming year, the document does not detail how much money each fund had at the beginning of the year or what the expected fund balance will be a year from now.
The jury has been discussing a possible road overlay program in 2022, but the budget does not indicate how much money will be available for paving roads.
In addition, the parish’s engineering firm is preparing cost estimates for repairing a number of bridges, which may take priority over paving existing roads.
Jurors also approved a 2022 contract with the firm, Forte and Tablada, to provide engineering services. The agreement specifies that the maximum amount the company will charge is $100,000 unless the jury and the firm negotiates an agreement for additional work.
The Road and Bridge Fund anticipates revenues and expenses of $3.5 million, while the general fund spending plan sees $2.3 million in revenues and expenses.
A budget message attached to the document suggests the parish could receive additional money for infrastructure projects through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress recently passed.
The overall budget anticipates $9.371 million in total revenues and $8.901 million in expenditures. The document includes spending plans for the Building Inspection Department, Homeland Security, coroner, criminal court and petit jury operations, the Health Unit and solid waste disposal.
In other action, the jury:
- Tabled a discussion with opponents of a gravel mining operation near the Amite River. Juror Kyle Fleniken said more investigation is underway. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in October that Southern Aggregates seeks permits to develop a gravel mining plant covering 228 acres of a 593-acre site west of the river and south of La. 10.
- Agreed to participate in a settlement of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors that could result in East Feliciana Parish obtaining funds for opiate mitigation. The sheriff would receive 20% of any settlement grants for the parish, while the Police Jury would get 80 percent, attorney Blayne Honeycutt said.
- Noted that Building Inspector Jeff Williams had obtained national certification for inspecting residential and commercial construction.