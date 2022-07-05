Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Wednesday, July 6
Devotional: 11:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 7
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, July 8
Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 11
Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Transportation
Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
The East Feliciana Public Transit/Council on Aging began free transportation for East Feliciana residents 60 years and older until funding from the coronavirus relief bill is gone. Each trip includes two stops. This does not include Medicaid clients. Notice of 24 hours is required for appointments. Call the Council on Aging at (225) 683-9862 or (225) 683-9808 to schedule a ride.
Also, free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.