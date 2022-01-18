East Feliciana COA closed again
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed until further notice due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana.
Transportation is still being provided Monday through Friday to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. Seniors ride free of charge.
Transportation is provided for East Feliciana residents of any age. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.
Clinton Market
The 2022 Clinton Community Market dates are Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 17.
War of 1812 event
The Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville is hosting the War of 1812 School Day Program from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11. During the years of the War of 1812 a foreign invader burned the White House, the United States invaded Canada, and the sounds of cannon fire and battle could be heard in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Students will see the Age of Napoleon come to life through volunteers in reproduction uniforms and clothing of the War of 1812. Activities will include cannon firing drills, black powder musket drills and camp-life talks. Preregistration is required and the day does not include an Oakley House tour. For information, contact the park at (225) 635-3739.
Save the date
Jan. 29: The 17th annual Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade starts at noon in downtown Clinton. Bring lawn chairs. Lineup is at East Feliciana Middle. Vendors are welcome for a fee. For information, visit www.facebook.com/Feliciana-Family-Friends-194181847266539 to see a list of names and numbers to contact.
June 11: "The Day the War Stopped" reenactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville.