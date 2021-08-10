Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
On the website at https://dra.gov/speedtest, the project says, “The DRA region, especially rural areas, lacks adequate digital infrastructure to support access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning and remote work. In response to these challenges, DRA has launched the Delta Broadband Mapping Project. Through an innovative online crowd-sourcing platform, DRA has launched this year-long effort to gauge broadband accessibility throughout its eight-state region. DRA needs as many residents as possible to take this internet speed test to develop an accurate representation availability across the 252 counties and parishes."
People are asked to visit the website when in an area and fill out the form with their address and run the internet speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. If your home or business is unable to access the internet, be sure to enter that information also.
Clicking the results button on the webpage will show a map with results of other people's tests.
Schedules and policies changing quickly
With the recent COVID-19 surge, many organizations have adjusted policies about mask wearing and how available they are to the public. Some activities are being cancelled. Carry a mask with you to accommodate these changes and call ahead to make sure events are still being held.
Help the pets
Last week, we published that the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society shelter needs additional volunteers. This is still true, however the group has a different form it wants volunteers to use. If you are available to help the shelter visit https://form.jotform.com/shannonsshaffer/volunteer.
On Facebook, the shelter said it needs people who can work weekly from either 9 a.m.-noon or noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is open seven days a week.
"The work can be dirty, but it’s for a good cause," the group said in its post.
East Feliciana COA reopens for lunch
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has reopened Monday through Friday and is serving lunch for seniors age 60-plus at 11:30 a.m. The office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (225) 683-9862 the day before you plan to come to reserve a meal as meals must be ordered the day before.
Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age who needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Activities to remember
Hands-free CPR classes: At West Feliciana Hospital the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The next classes are Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. To register for this free class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
East Feliciana Master Gardener class: Sept. 1 to Dec. 15. The fee is $185. Apply at www.lsuagcenter.com/FelicianaMG or contact county agent Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 683-3101. Applications are due by Aug. 13.