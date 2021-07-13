A 92-hour POST Corrections course was held for corrections officers from June 21 to July 2 in West Feliciana Parish.
This class is required for deputies to work in a corrections facility, a press release said. It covers topics such as legal processes, firearms, inmate procedures, fire and emergencies, and cell searches.
Deputies from West Feliciana, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes attended the class. The course was taught by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Cpl. Cullen Wilson, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Sgt. Wayne Tanner, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Sgt. Zachary Beasley, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Paul Payne, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Patrick Bedwell, West Feliciana Parish EMS, and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Sgt. Donald Dawsey.
“I’m proud of these deputies for their hard work during this class and of all they have accomplished,” Wilson said.