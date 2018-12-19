Louisiana Assessor's Association President Bobby W. Edmiston announced Jeffrey D. Gardner as Assessor of the Year.
Gardner is assessor for East Feliciana Parish. He was elected to that position in 2011.
"Assessor Gardner has served the Louisiana Assessor's Association as its legislative chairman for the past several years," Edmiston said. "He has gone well above the normal duties that are required by his job as assessor and for the Louisiana Assessor's Association."
Edmiston went on to say "Jeff has also been an active leader in many other roles in the Louisiana Assessor's Association."
Gardner was presented the "Assessor of the Year" award at the Louisiana Assessor's Association annual Christmas meeting in Lafayette.
"I am honored and humbled to receive this award," Gardner said, "I enjoy serving my parish and the association that I am a member of and hope to continue to serve for many more years to come."