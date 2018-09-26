The October calendar is filling up. Here are activities planned for the region.
- The Angola Prison Rodeo runs every Sunday in October. Visit angolarodeo.com for tickets and to see rules about what cannot be brought on prison grounds. Also, the ferry will be running from 3 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on rodeo days.
- Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council will be accepting electronics to recycle from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at a truck near the East Feliciana Courthouse.
- Visions Family Worship Center in Jackson is holding a 2K Walk for a Cure at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at 3718 La. 10, Jackson. Participants should wear pink.
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, all registered participants will receive a copy of a limited edition, signed and numbered print by Murrell Butler featuring a pair of Baltimore orioles on tulip poplar. Register at southerngardensymposium.org for the event that runs Oct. 19-20
- Slaughterfest is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20. Slaughter's Cheyenne Nicole Procell, 2018 World's Junior Teen Miss Louisiana Tourism, will be on hand. Also on Oct. 20, the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council will be selling pastalaya plates for $5. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Slaughter Town Hall. Tickets are on sale.
- West Feliciana Sports Park is taking applications for people who want to decorate their vehicle and hand out candy at Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the park. Prizes will be given for funniest, scariest and most creative decor. Visit West Feliciana Sports Park on Facebook for a form, which is due by Oct. 23, stop by the park or call (225) 787-8447.
- More than 50 artists and craftspeople as well as artist-in-residence John Lawson will be on hand for the Yellow Leaf Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at Parker Park.
- The Women's Service League is holding Fright Night 2018 at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The evening will benefit the West Feliciana Council on Aging. Visit eventbrite.com for details.
- Barn Hill Preserve will have its sixth annual Pumpkin Patch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend in October. In addition to educational animal programs, hayrides, a corn maze, games, face painting and more will be available. School trips are available during the week. Call (225) 286-3003.
- Luckett Farms has a corn maze and pumpkin patch planned at Rosedown Plantation to be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November. School tours, birthday parties, special events, farm tours and families are welcome. Visit luckettfarmstours.com for information.