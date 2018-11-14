Holiday state of mind
This week is the start of the holiday season, which in Louisiana runs through Mardi Gras.
During this time, it is easy to get caught up in what has to be done and how bad traffic is and how many people are in the stores.
Mindfulness reaches people to be aware of the moment. Be aware of feeling thankful. Be aware of the people you are buying for. Remember, they are not just something to check off a list.
Be mindful during the upcoming season. Remember to take a few breaths. Those breaths do help us relax. Plan for the increase in traffic and people. Prioritize: Does it really matter if that errand gets done?
Take time to enjoy your holidays.
Holiday time for Clinton Market
Saturday is the second chance to shop the Clinton Market in November. This is a chance to enjoy fall weather, make new friends and stroll around the courthouse square while looking for Christmas gifts. The market is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Collecting Christmas shoebox gifts
Operation Christmas Child annually collects shoeboxes filled with small gifts to send to children around the world. First Baptist Zachary, 4200 Main St., is a collection site. Drop off contributions between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Christmas Concert
The Foto Sisters Community Christmas Concert is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Bluff Creek Baptist Church, 1706 La. 63, Clinton.
Rummage sale
Troop 61 of the Boy Scouts of America will hold a rummage sale at the Fellowship Hall of St. Francisville United Methodist Church, on Fidelity Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. This sale will benefit the Scouts attending summer camps and other activities.
Holiday jazz concert
The St. Francisville Symphony Association will host a Christmas concert featuring Willis Delony and Friends at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. A Jazzy Christmas will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Adult tickets are $25 and children's tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door or by visiting the Baton Rouge Symphony website at BRSO.org.