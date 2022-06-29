Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Support Employees of the Year at the board’s meeting May 10.
Honorees included Jeanette Matthews, East Feliciana Enrichment Academy; Wanika Tutson, Clinton Elementary School; Charles Ringo, Jackson Elementary School; Sarah Freeman, Slaughter Elementary School; Darius Matthews, East Feliciana Middle School; and Linda Wicker, East Feliciana High School.
“Building a diverse and effective team is one of the priorities of #HomegrownPride, our district’s five-year strategic plan,” Netterville said. “We are proud to recognize these outstanding employees for their positive contributions to our students, our teachers and staff, and our families.”
To learn more about #HomegrownPride, visit efschools.net.