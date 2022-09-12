It was a highly eventful Friday night in the Feliciana parishes, with each of the four major high school football teams picking up big wins.
The success story of the week is the Silliman Wildcats, who got back into the win column this week after a heart-stopping last-second Hail Mary touchdown put them over district rival Central Hinds Academy, 7-6.
While much of the plaudits will go to the offense for scoring in the final seconds of the game, a lot of recognition is owed to the Silliman defense who absolutely stifled the high-powered Central Hinds Academy offense and held them to just six points.
The Silliman Wildcats, 2-2 on the season, will look to keep those good vibes rolling as they get back on the road this week to take on Centreville Academy.
Speaking of dramatic victories, the West Feliciana Saints scored one of their own this week. Coming off last week’s dominant victory over East Feliciana, the Saints faced a tough task in putting away the always-talented Central High Wildcats.
Both teams fought hard, but it was West Feliciana who came away with the 21-20 win over its 5A opponent. The Saints now stand at 2-0 in their first season as a 4A program. They’ll look to keep the wins coming this week as they play host to their first district opponent, McKinley High School.
The East Feliciana Tigers were a determined bunch coming into their second week of the regular season, looking to right the wrongs of their week-one loss to West Feliciana. They did exactly that, and in emphatic fashion no less.
Both offense and defense put in dominant displays as East Feliciana cruised to a 33-0 victory over East Iberville. East Feliciana will look to make it two wins in a row this week as the school plays its first home game of the season against Kentwood High School.
Finally, the Slaughter Community Charter Knights started the season last week with a dramatic win over East Iberville. They kept that winning momentum rolling this week, defeating Varnado High School 16-8. The Knights will be working to keep up the pace this week, hosting Collegiate Baton Rouge in their second straight home game.