CLINTON — A representative of a firm that administers federal grants for the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury outlined his company’s plans Monday to seek federal funding for broadband internet service in the parish.
Although the parish has some fiber optic cables, the U.S. Department of Commerce considers that East Feliciana lacks broadband service, as measured by download and upload internet speeds, Matt Brickley, of HGA LLC, told jurors.
Brickley said some 30% of the parish’s households do not have internet access.
He said that HGA, now that it has identified what is available in the parish, plans to meet with the known internet providers, such as AT&T, to determine what plans they have to expand their services.
East Feliciana is well-positioned for federal funding, but the parish will need a viable plan to apply for the grants, he said.
HGA has been working with the parish since the 2016 floods to obtain federal and state grants for infrastructure damaged by the high water.
On another matter, jurors asked Parish Manager Jody Moreau to work with the parish’s new garbage collection contractor, WastePro, to determine if the parish can afford to hold hazardous waste collection events periodically.
Juror Chrissie O’Quin provided the jury with some preliminary prices for the collection bins she said could be placed at the jury’s maintenance yard to allow residents to drop off materials on designated days.
In addition to hazardous waste, such as paint and tires, the jury should consider accepting electronics and computer equipment for recycling, she said.
O’Quin also said she would like to see civic groups get involved in the events.