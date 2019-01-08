CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury killed a proposal Monday to decrease the Planning and Zoning Commission from nine members to seven.
Also on Monday, the jury approved a contract to connect the parish jail to a rural water district line because of problems with the Clinton water system.
The Planning and Zoning Commission measure came under fire from more than a dozen people during a public hearing that preceded the jury's official meeting, with the opposition led by two surveyors, brothers Jeff Moody and Skip Moody, who routinely do business before the commission on behalf of their clients.
After one former commission member was cited with a state ethics violation and the jury asked for an ethics investigation of another member, jurors began discussing the possibility of reducing the membership in an attempt to attract qualified members willing to apply the parish's subdivision and zoning ordinances as required by state law.
Despite questions on legality and ethics, East Feliciana police jurors approve six land subdivision requests
The jury has nine members, and at one time, the jury tried to name a member from each police jury district, but the practice has not been continuous in recent years.
Jury President Louis Kent said the commission has two members from his district, while Juror Jason McCray said it once had three members from his district.
Skip Moody and several other persons commenting during the hearing said the commission should stay at nine members to provide representation equal to that of each juror.
Former commission Chairman Richard Howell, who quit several years ago in a dispute with juror Louis Kent, said the commission should be reduced, but proposed members should be vetted to see how they will apply the ordinances and state law.
Service on the commission is not about representation of groups of voters, as members should represent the parish as a whole, Howell said.
Audience member Tom Hodas said the commission's workload does not seem to be decreasing and the membership should remain the same.
"It seems to be working well," Hodas said.
When jurors reached the item on their meeting agenda, juror Dwight Hill moved to table the matter, but Chris Hall made a substitute motion to "leave it like it is."
Hall, Keith Mills, Ed Brooks, Michael Cheatham and Sean Smith voted to retain a nine-member panel, while Louis Kent, Glen Kent, Hill and McCray voted against the motion.
On the water system matter, jurors voted unanimously to contract with H&H Projects LLC for $11,215 to connect the parish jail to the East Feliciana Rural Water system's lines.
The town of Clinton, which is under state scrutiny for a lengthy list of deficiencies with its water system operations, now serves the jail.
Given the town's water system issues, the jury should connect to the rural system "so we don't have issues as well," Hall said.
Jail Warden Kenny Sanders said the town's problems pose a liability issue for the Police Jury and the Sheriff's Office because of the potential for a class-action lawsuit by inmates if the Clinton system should cause health problems.
Although the jail may continue to have a connection with the town's water system, Hall said the record should state that the jail will remain on the parish system "until all of Clinton's issues are resolved."
Jurors opened their meeting by re-electing Louis Kent as president for 2019 and re-electing Mills as vice president.