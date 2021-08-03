Monday, Aug. 9, is the first day of school for most students in East and West Feliciana parishes. But as school reopens, the state is adjusting to rising COVID-19 cases.
At the end of last week, West Feliciana Superintendent Hollis Milton said, “The latest guidance from the governor recommends wearing a mask while indoors. Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27, we recommend that all employees, students and parents wear a mask indoors. We are not requiring a mask, but we do recommend one as COVID-19 cases are on the rise within our parish and state.
“We will continue to update our policies and protocols as new guidance becomes available,” he said.
Earlier in July, Milton had said, “Flexibility is key to everything we do.” In addition to the pandemic, some school construction will be going on as students return to classes, as well as road work near the schools.
East Feliciana Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville told parents in a newsletter that in the 2020-21 school year East Feliciana schools used enhanced cleaning and health monitoring protocols, contact tracing for any identified cases of COVID-19 in schools and the use of static groups at the elementary level.
“East Feliciana Public Schools will continue to closely collaborate with public health officials to implement a safety and operations plan that prioritizes and protects the health needs of our local community. This plan will include best practices for school staff, families, and students alike. In order to most efficiently and effectively communicate the implications of evolving public health on the safe and healthy operations of East Feliciana public schools, this plan will be available online at efschools.net at all times and will include notations of any recent changes,” said a newsletter sent to families in East Feliciana schools.
Parents and students in both parishes should be aware that policies are changing every day and be prepared to adapt as coronavirus rates rise. Both school systems have multiple digital platforms to reach families with latest updates.
East Feliciana
In information sent to parents, the school system listed four key commitments for the new year:
- prioritizing and protecting the safety of the community
- identifying and meeting the comprehensive needs of each student
- embracing innovation in meeting those needs
- regularly and clearly communicating with all stakeholders.
The brochure sent to families also heralded the debut of #HomegrownPride, a five-year strategic plan to grow and support staff members and prepare students to pursue their passions. The plan was developed by East Feliciana public schools as one of eight districts statewide participating in a pilot program through the Louisiana Department of Education.
After analysis of data from several sources in the schools, six key priority areas, were identified and initiatives created to achieve the goals over the next five years. These priority areas include:
- Curriculum expertise
- Monitoring of student learning
- Robust access to differentiated academic support and advanced options
- Engaged families and community
- Diverse and effective team
- Sustainable finances
East Feliciana schools this year are working to “provide teachers with ongoing support to successfully implement high-quality curriculum, introducing improved assessment systems in English language arts and math, improving the operations of each of the central office departments to better serve schools and the community, and identifying key programs and practices to implement and improve to keep families satisfied and enrolled in East Feliciana Public Schools.”
The East Feliciana school system posts at efschools.net, @EastFelSchools on Twitter, and East Feliciana Public Schools on Facebook.
West Feliciana
West Feliciana schools' notice to parents points to updated facilities and new programs.
Bains Lower will begin offering music as an elective for students along with art, PLAY 30 and STEM. The Bains Lower theme for the year is “Schoolhouse Rocks!”
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, pre-K students can pop in between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or noon and 1 p.m. to meet their teachers before the screening open house. Open House for kindergarten and first grade will Wednesday, Aug. 4, and for pre-K will be Aug. 11. Both days, teachers will set appointments between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Virtual visits available upon notice.
Bains Lower students will have a staggered schedule starting Aug. 9. All students will report Aug. 17. Be sure to know when your students is supposed to be at school during the staggered dates.
Bains Elementary will offer an ancillary class for all students to enhance digital literacy skills. Bains will offer all second and third grade students a rotating elective, Leaders in Motion, which will include lessons from the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and various service-learning projects.
Bains Elementary will hold an open house Friday, Aug. 6, according to last name. A-G is 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., H-M is 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; N-T is noon to 12:45 p.m.; and U-Z is 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. It is a chance to meet teachers, visit classrooms, drop off supplies and pay supply fees.
Before and after-school enrichment programs for students at Bains and Bains Lower elementary schools is offered also. Before care is 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and aftercare ends at 5:45 p.m. Students receive a healthy snack and help with homework, as well as enrichment activities.
For information or to enroll your child, contact Tonya Holliday at hollidayt@wfpsb.org for Bains Lower students and Carla Jackson at jacksoncz@wfpsb.org for Bains students.
West Feliciana Middle will offer more electives including band, Spanish I for high school credit, and a revamped STEM program through a partnership with LSU. Select eighth graders will have an opportunity to participate in a Coastal Roots program whereby students will establish a garden to grow marsh grass and then transplant the plants to the Louisiana coast.
West Feliciana High is offering a new elective course, sports marketing. The course is designed for students who are interested in graphic design, photography, videography and stats. The students enrolled will operate the school’s athletic website and create digital graphics for the social media account.
At the high school, new this fall are a Freshman Academy and newly renovated WFHS auditorium, as well as artificial turf and LED lighting at WFHS stadium.
Read West Feliciana school news at www.wfpsb.org, www.facebook.com/westfelicianaparishschools and twitter.com/westfelschools.